Cargo jet makes emergency landing at Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A cargo jet landed at Miami International Airport after experiencing problems midflight.

Fire Rescue crews responded to the south runway, early Friday morning.

When the jet landed, it had a brake failure and hydraulic issues. It also blew out a tire that fell off the jet.

A big flame shot out from underneath the aircraft and it came to a halt.

Because of the problem with the rims and the tires getting hot, the pilot told fire crews not to get near the tires as they could potentially explode.

The runway has been temporarily shut down until authorities can safely remove the aircraft.

No injuries have been reported.

