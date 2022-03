MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters quickly responded to a smoke signal that came from South Florida port.

Heavy black smoke came from Port Miami Monday after a cargo hauler caught fire in the shipyard.

It was unoccupied at the time.

Dark ash covered the carrier.

This was put down quickly, and no one was injured.

