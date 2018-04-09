Caretakers accused of exploiting elderly patient for $1 million

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two caretakers accused to taking advantage of an elderly woman are now in a Fort Lauderdale jail.

Fort Lauderdale Police believe caretakers Angella Morrison and AnnaKay Johnson used their position to obtain wealth from a patient under their care.

According to officials, the duo gained the trust of the elderly victim while caring for her and received large bonus checks. When the victim passed away in March 2016, police said the subjects withdrew more than $1 million, deflating her bank account.

Morrison and Johnson also stole nearly 50 pieces of the victim’s jewelry and pawned it, police said.

They were placed in police custody on Saturday.

Officials believe there could be other victims out there.

If you have any information or think you might have been victimized by the duo, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

