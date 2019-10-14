Caretaker of cat speaks out after feline was shot by BB gun in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The caretaker of a cat is speaking out after the feline was shot by a BB gun in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood.

Pembroke Pines Police said the 1-year-old cat, named Roy, was shot near Northwest 192nd Avenue and 12th Court, Sunday afternoon.

The caretaker, who asked not to be identified, said she feeds and takes care of Roy and is happy to see that the feline will be OK.

“Isn’t he beautiful? He’s got the most beautiful eyes,” she said while feeding Roy.

7News cameras captured Roy eating its first few bites of food since the incident.

Roy is a stray cat, but the feline has been neutered, and several neighbors pitch in to take care of him.

“They have a little bed over here, and this is where they get fed and they have water, and they sleep here every night,” she said. “Just because you don’t like animals doesn’t mean that you have the right to shoot them with a BB gun or hurt them.”

When the woman saw Roy on Sunday, she said she knew the feline had been hurt.

“I knew right away that something was wrong,” she said.

Doctor Jacklyn Johns at Leader Animal Specialty Hospital in Cooper City removed the pellet.

“We found a penetrating wound on the left side of his chest, a rib fracture, and the bullet was lodged in the right side of the chest,” Johns said.

Since arriving at the hospital Sunday afternoon, Roy has remained inside the oxygen chamber, which helps with recovery and breathing. Soon, the veterinarians will ween the feline off the oxygen, and Roy could get to go home in the next few days.

The caretaker said she hopes police will catch the person who shot Roy.

“I would like that they don’t do it to any other animals in our neighborhood,” she said.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.