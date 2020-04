(WSVN) - CareerSource Broward is set to hold a virtual job fair on Friday.

The event will be held online from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You're invited to the @CareerSourceBD Virtual Job Fair on Friday, May 1, from 9am-5pm. To register, visit https://t.co/b3xATErPmL. & for more info. about help for @BrowardCounty businesses impacted by #COVID19, please visit @BCOESBD online at https://t.co/6MU9uwGhTP👩‍💼 pic.twitter.com/IxuCnhaA2v — Broward County, FL (@ReadyBroward) April 27, 2020

Some of the companies hiring include Walmart, Walgreens, Domino’s and ScribeAmerica.

To register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.