Cardiologist warns about ICU capacity as local curfews continue

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida medical professionals are urging the public to observe social distancing guidelines, as hospitals report local intensive care units at capacity and leaders take additional measures in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Bernard Ashby said front-line workers are dealing with a crisis that is showing no end in sight.

“We’re in the eye of a hurricane right now. We need to treat this as a FEMA-level disaster response,” he said,

But Ashby, a Miami-based cardiologist, said that response is not happening.

“The hospitals are overwhelmed at this point. The ICUs are over capacity. My hospital, in particular, is at capacity,” he said. “We’re doing piecemeal approaches to try to reduce the virus transmission, but it’s not nearly enough.”

Ashby’s warning comes as Miami Beach prepares to enforce an 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew at the city’s entertainment district for a second night, all in an effort to try to get a handle on the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

7News cameras captured Miami Beach Police officers in buggies, Saturday night, as they cleared Ocean Drive and informed passers-by they needed to go elsewhere.

“We needed to get things under control, and we’re doing that for everyone’s health, for everyone’s safety,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez.

“We’ve really, I think, tried to take measures that we hoped would work, but I’m not sure that they will, and we’re looking at the data very carefully,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

An 11 p.m. curfew went into effect in Broward County, Friday night.

In the last 24 hours, Florida health officials reported 12,478 new COVID-19 infections. Of those cases, 3,212 are in Miami-Dade County, 1,150 are in Broward and 49 are in Monroe.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 350,047. Of those cases, 84,238 are in Miami-Dade County, 39,281 are in Broward and 859 are in Monroe.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said it’s time for a widespread masks-in-public rule.

“We have been urging, and I’ve been urging the president, and I’ve even urged the governor, to issue a masks-in-public order for the state and for the nation,” he said. “There is a segment of our population, of our city, that will only listen to them, and I think it’s important that they lead.”

Officers will continue to write citation for curfew violators, and leaders will continue urging social distancing and mask use.

“So that we can bring these fires under control, so that people can go on with their lives and not worry about literally dying,” said Ashby.

Miami-Dade County officials have created a web page, called the Community Empowerment Page, aimed at keeping track of the neighborhoods and areas that are seeing the biggest increases in coronavirus cases. They urge anyone in the county who has tested positive to go to their website.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.