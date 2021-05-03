Card Sound Road shut down due to brushfire

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Card Sound Road has been shut down due to a bushfire.

The fire has been burning in South Miami-Dade since Friday afternoon.

On Monday, the fire spread towards Card Sound Road, leading officials to shut the road down in both directions.

#416Fire Card Sound Road is closed in both north and south bound directions. — FFS Everglades (@FFS_Everglades) May 3, 2021

Florida Forest Service officials urge motorists to take U.S. 1 as an alternate route for those heading in or out of the keys.

#416Fire. If traveling to the Keys motorist may want to take US 1. — FFS Everglades (@FFS_Everglades) May 3, 2021

It started in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 360th Street.

The fire is said to be about 50% contained.

