Card Sound Road shut down due to brushfire

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Card Sound Road has been shut down due to a bushfire.

The fire has been burning in South Miami-Dade since Friday afternoon.

On Monday, the fire spread towards Card Sound Road, leading officials to shut the road down in both directions.

Florida Forest Service officials urge motorists to take U.S. 1 as an alternate route for those heading in or out of the keys.

It started in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 360th Street.

The fire is said to be about 50% contained.

