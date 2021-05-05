Card Sound Road reopens as firefighters continue to battle brushfire

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Card Sound Road has reopened after being closed to traffic for five days due to a brushfire.

The road reopened Tuesday night.

Firefighters are still working to put out the flames in and around the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 360th Street.

More than 13,000 acres have burned since the fire first started on Friday.

At last check, the fire is now at about 80% containment.

