Card Sound Road reopens after overnight wildfire

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the two roads leading into the Florida Keys was shut down overnight Thursday after a wildfire tore through the area.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department tweeted Card Sound Road was closed due to wildfires in the area just before 1 a.m., Thursday.

Card Sound Road closed due to wildfires at 3-way stop at County Road 905. https://t.co/GIlB6tTw6a — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) March 4, 2021

Nearly three hours later the department reopened Card Sound Road to motorists saying the wildfire was under control.

It remains unclear what caused the fire to start.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.