Card Sound Road reopens after overnight brush fire in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the two roads leading into the Florida Keys was shut down overnight after a brushfire tore through South Miami-Dade.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the three-way stop Card Sound Road and County Road 905 had to be closed due to the blaze, just before 1 a.m., Thursday.

Deputies reopened Card Sound Road to motorists just before 4:15 a.m., saying the brush fire was under control.

No injuries were reported.

It remains unclear what ignited the fire.

