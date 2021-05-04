Card Sound Road remains closed due to brushfire

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Card Sound Road remains shut down on Tuesday due to a bushfire that has been burning since last week.
The fire ignited in South Miami-Dade Friday afternoon.
On Monday, the fire spread towards Card Sound Road, leading officials to shut the road down in both directions.
#416Fire Crews continue working on the Fire. Acreage of 11700 and 70% containment stays the same.@FLForestService
— FFS Everglades (@FFS_Everglades) May 4, 2021
As of 10 a.m., more than 11,700 acres have been torched, and the fire is said to be more than 70% contained.
Florida Forest Service officials urge motorists to take U.S. 1 as an alternate route for those heading in or out of the Keys.
No injuries have been reported.
