Card Sound Road remains closed due to brushfire

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Card Sound Road remains shut down on Tuesday due to a bushfire that has been burning since last week.

The fire ignited in South Miami-Dade Friday afternoon.

On Monday, the fire spread towards Card Sound Road, leading officials to shut the road down in both directions.

As of 10 a.m., more than 11,700 acres have been torched, and the fire is said to be more than 70% contained.

