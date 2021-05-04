Card Sound Road remains closed due to brush fire

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Card Sound Road remains shut down on Tuesday due to a brush fire that has been burning for four consecutive days.

The fire ignited in South Miami-Dade Friday afternoon.

On Monday, the fire spread towards Card Sound Road, leading officials to shut the road down in both directions. Drivers are asked to use U.S. 1 as an alternate route.

Firefighters could be seen dropping water from above to extinguish the blaze.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, more than 13,000 acres have been torched, and the fire is said to be 70% contained.