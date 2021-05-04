Card Sound Road remains closed due to brush fire

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Card Sound Road remains shut down on Tuesday due to a brush fire that has been burning for four consecutive days.
The fire ignited in South Miami-Dade Friday afternoon.
On Monday, the fire spread towards Card Sound Road, leading officials to shut the road down in both directions. Drivers are asked to use U.S. 1 as an alternate route.
Firefighters could be seen dropping water from above to extinguish the blaze.
#416Fire FFS helicopter dropping water on the fire @FLForestService pic.twitter.com/qrBtfxh8Hw
— FFS Everglades (@FFS_Everglades) May 4, 2021
As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, more than 13,000 acres have been torched, and the fire is said to be 70% contained.
Florida Forest Service officials urge motorists to take U.S. 1 as an alternate route for those heading in or out of the Keys.
No injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.