Card Sound Road remains closed due to brush fire burning for 5th consecutive day

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Card Sound Road remains shut down on Tuesday due to a brush fire that has been burning for five consecutive days.

The fire ignited in South Miami-Dade Friday afternoon.

On Monday, the fire spread towards Card Sound Road, leading officials to shut the road down in both directions. Drivers are asked to use U.S. 1 as an alternate route.

Firefighters could be seen dropping water from above to extinguish the blaze.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, more than 13,000 acres have been torched, and the fire is said to be 80% contained.