Car wreck causes light pole to temporarily block Sunrise Boulevard

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a collapsed light pole caused by an collision on Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

As a result, westbound lanes were temporarily shut down near North Andrews Avenue, just east of Interstate 95.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Sunrise Blvd westbound lanes blocked at NE 2nd Ave after car slammed into pole; the downed pole is blocking all lanes. Seek an alternate route! (Photo: @KrisAndersonTV) pic.twitter.com/wflYBCWNqY — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) July 12, 2018

As of 7 p.m., traffic was flowing freely along the road.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries related to the collision.

