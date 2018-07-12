Car wreck causes light pole to temporarily block Sunrise Boulevard

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a collapsed light pole caused by an collision on Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.
As a result, westbound lanes were temporarily shut down near North Andrews Avenue, just east of Interstate 95.
As of 7 p.m., traffic was flowing freely along the road.
It’s unclear if there were any injuries related to the collision.
