Car with 2 people inside drives into Davie canal

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car with two people inside crashed into a canal in Davie Tuesday morning.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene just before 11 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 9495 Evergreen Place.

Davie Police confirmed two people were inside the maroon Buick when it entered the water.

7 Skyforce flew over the scene where the car was seen halfway submerged in the canal.

Police have yet to confirm the conditions of the people inside the car or how the car ended up in the canal.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

