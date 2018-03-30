Car thief remains at large after stealing Jeep

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A car burglar is on the run, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating the thief.

Police released surveillance video showing a man approaching a car, and the doors appeared to be locked. Officials said that, last Saturday morning, the 2014 Jeep Cherokee was gone.

The car was later found abandoned near Hiatus Road and Sheridan Street in Cooper City, but police said the subject remains at large.

If you have any information on this car theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

