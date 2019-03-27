Car theft suspect in fatal Miami Beach police crash faces judge

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of stealing a car before leading police on a brief but violent and fatal chase through Miami Beach appeared before a judge.

Timothy Bowers, 35, who is facing a list of charges, made his court appearance, Wednesday morning.

His first of two court appearances was to discuss his two out-of-state warrants.

The other appearance will be for his charges of grand theft, resisting arrest, possession of cocaine and giving a false ID to police.

Miami Beach Police said Bowers hopped into a BMW as the owner was inside of a store near 74th Street and Collins Avenue, Monday night.

Officers later spotted Bowers at a different location and started to pursue him in the area of 76th Street and Dickens Avenue.

During the chase, a police SUV struck a gray Honda Accord.

Rescue crews responded and were forced to cut the roof off the Honda to remove the driver, later identified as 68-year-old Ivonne Reyes.

Reyes was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said Reyes, a longtime Miami Beach resident and 30-plus-year veteran at the Fontainebleau hotel, was an innocent bystander.

7News was at the scene as officers arrested Bowers.

“An innocent woman trying to come home from work died,” a reporter shouted at him. “Was that you behind the wheel of that BMW or not, sir?”

Bowers didn’t respond.

“Someone’s dead right now,” the reporter continued. “An innocent lady is dead.”

“What you telling me for?” Bowers responded.

Back at the scene on Wednesday, friends and loved ones of Reyes left a memorial complete with candles and flowers.

Bowers is due back in court sometime in the afternoon.

