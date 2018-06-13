Car stuck under dump truck on Turnpike near Bird Road

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has ended up stuck under dump truck on the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike, near the Bird Road exit, in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened at around 1 p.m., Wednesday, and crews remain on the scene.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the people inside the vehicle and the truck were all able to get out OK.

Only one lane is getting by in the area, as crews work to free the gray Toyota Corolla that somehow ended up wedged under the truck.

