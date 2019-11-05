Car strikes pedestrian before crashing into Miami Gardens building

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian had to be airlifted to hospital after being struck by a car just before it crashed into the side of a building in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northwest 211th Street and 37th Avenue, just after 6 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where MDFR crews could be seen surrounding the victim.

Other crew members were also seen treating the driver of a white car that had crashed into a building.

Officials said he suffered minor injuries from the crash.

According to police, witnesses said the driver was heading northbound on 37th Avenue when he veered to the right, jumped the sidewalk and hit the pedestrian, who was standing on the street corner.

MDFR’s Air Rescue helicopter landed on a nearby field to airlift the pedestrian to the hospital as a trauma alert. Officials said he was treated for a broken right leg.

The business owner is using his car to temporarily cover the hole left behind from the crash.

Police said the driver has been cited for the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.