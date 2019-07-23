Car strikes fire hydrant, causes sinkhole in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A car struck a fire hydrant and caused a sinkhole to open up in a Hollywood neighborhood.

Hollywood Police shared pictures on social media of an older-model blue Toyota Corolla sedan with part of its hood underneath flood waters and its rear in the air, Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Hollywood Public Works crews were en route to repair the sinkhole along the 5800 block of Thomas Street.

According to city officials, the car struck a fire hydrant at around 4 p.m. The collision caused a large discharge of water that led to the sinkhole opening up under the car.

Once the car is removed and the water is stopped, crews will begin making repairs to the roadway and sidewalk, officials said.

Heavy rain was also reported in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

