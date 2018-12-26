Car stolen in Miami Beach carjacking retrieved, 1 in custody

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car stolen by an armed carjacking in Miami Beach has been recovered, and police have one person in custody.

Just a day after the family found themselves confronted by a man brandishing an assault rifle in their own driveway, police have located the stolen Dodge Challenger in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Alexander Fymaroe has yet to receive the car, but police took a picture of it parked in a parking lot. “Yeah. it looks good,” he said.

One man was taken into custody, but it is unclear if he has involved in the carjacking.

The victims were returning home from a Christmas party when they heard the tap of metal on their car window.

It was a man wielding an AK-47.

The six family members turned over their keys, wallets and phones, and the two suspects got away.

A 7-year-old child was asleep in the car at the time. and Fymaroe said the child managed to sleep through the whole ordeal.

The family said they were grateful for detectives’ quick work. However, Fumaroe said, he is shocked that the crime took place in what he believed to be a safe area.

“What a strange situation,” Fumaroe said. “[How’s] it possible? This [is] Miami Beach. I really think every time I live in the best area, and I really love this place.”

To make matters worse, the family said all of the Christmas gifts for the holiday were in the trunk of the car. It is unclear if the gifts were recovered with the car.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

