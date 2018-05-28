Car spins out of control, slams into Lauderhill gas station; no injuries

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An out-of-control car came to a smashing stop at a gas station in Lauderhill, making for some frightening moments for Memorial Day customers.

Cellphone video captured the fiery crash at the Chevron station at 1600 N State Road 7, near Lauderhill Mall.

“There’s somebody in the car!” a man is heard screaming in the video.

Witnesses said the southbound-heading car swerved off U.S. 441, jumped the curb, knocked over a fuel pump and slammed into the building.

“I heard ‘boom,'” said a man.

Store clerk Arif Rahman said he saw the vehicle hurtling toward the convenience store. “And when I see, I see something is coming, and it just hit, ‘bam,'” he said.

Fire erupted just outside the building. Rahman, who found himself stuck behind the counter area, had to kick his jammed door to get out and then grab a fire extinguisher.

“I just shut off the [pumps], everything, because you never know what can happen,” said Rahman.

The mother and daughter inside the car that spun out of control escaped unhurt.

Two other cars were struck before the car came to rest outside the convenience store.

According to Lauderhill Police, the mother, who was behind the wheel, was overcompensating while trying to avoid a collision with a tractor trailer.

Her daughter, Roxanne Desravines, described what happened next, “She kind of turned around. She was trying to press the brake, but it didn’t work.” she said, “so she just kind of did a crash.”

When asked if she felt frightened, Desravines nodded her head.

No one at the gas station was hurt.

Police have not yet issued a citation in this crash.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.