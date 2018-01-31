Car sparks garage fire at Miramar home, crews respond

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to reports of a car fire at a house in Miramar, Wednesday night.

Fire crews quickly arrived on the scene and had the fire under control within ten minutes, according to officials.

The fire started in a car, which was parked inside of a garage attached to a house, located in the 13700 block of Southwest 54th Court, inside a gated community.

A 7News viewer launched his drone over the scene of the fire, where heavy smoke could be seen.

There was a dog inside the house that has not been located.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this fire.

