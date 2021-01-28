Car smashes into Oakland Park bus stop

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Trees and debris covered a parking lot after a car smashed into an Oakland Park bus stop.

The crash happened along Oakland Park Boulevard near North Dixie Highway, early Thursday morning.

7News cameras captured downed powerlines along with significant damage left behind by the crash.

The mangled remains of the car left it unrecognizable.

The car has since been towed away from the scene.

It remains unclear how many, if any, people were injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

