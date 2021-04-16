Car smashes into Miramar home; homeowner said crashes in area are becoming frequent

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A car made a smashing stop into a home in Miramar.

The crash happened at a home along Miramar Parkway and 66th Avenue at around 2 a.m., Friday.

Homeowner Frank Donis said crashes like this latest one are becoming a dangerous trend in the area.

“We’ve been facing a really horrible safety issue in this corner of Miramar Parkway,” said Donis. “In the last month we have had more than 20 accidents, I mean with property damage. Three times my car was impacted by, I guess, drunk drivers. I don’t know, it’s just extremely frustrating and we live in fear now.”

The car has since been towed away from the scene.

The side of Donis’ home was left with damage.

Police are investigating the crash.

