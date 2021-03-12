Car smashes into garage of SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car struck a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened in the area of Southwest 72nd Avenue and Sunset Drive, Thursday.

Police said the car skidded onto the property after colliding with a jeep.

A huge hole was left in the wall of the home’s garage.

No one in the home was injured.

It remains unclear if anyone involved the original crash was injured.

