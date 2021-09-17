WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a building in West Park.

The vehicle crashed into the Purple Palace beauty salon located at 5600 Pembroke Road, Friday morning.

Officials said two cars collided and sent one smashing into the wall of the building.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a big hole could be seen in the wall of the building.

A dark blue sedan was towed from the scene.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Pembroke Road have been shut down between 52nd and 57th avenues.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies as well as Hollywood Police responded to the scene.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

