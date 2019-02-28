MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami driver ended up in Biscayne Bay after his car slipped off a ramp at Pelican Harbor.

A 7News viewer sent in video of the driver on top of the vehicle floating above the surface, Thursday.

The driver and other good Samaritans jumped in to try and push the car back to the ramp. The group was finally able to hook it up to a truck and pull it out of the water.

No one was hurt.

