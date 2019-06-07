Car slams into SW Miami-Dade home, damages AC unit

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida homeowner is reeling but unhurt after, she said, a car smashed into the side of her house.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash took place at a home along Southwest 114th Court and 128th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade, just after 8 p.m., Friday.

The homeowner said the driver swerved off the road and careened into her property.

The victim said the impact took out her air conditioning unit, but the vehicle did not go inside.

The vehicle was later towed from the scene.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.