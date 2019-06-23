Car slams into sidewalk at North Miami Beach gas station

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash that took place at a gas station in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach Police, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the Marathon on Northeast 22nd Avenue and 163rd Street, Sunday morning.

7News cameras captured the mangled blue Volvo sedan that was involved in the crash.

The crash caused major damage to the sidewalk but not to the building itself.

As of Sunday night, there has been no word from investigators about the incident or the driver’s condition.

The Volvo was later towed from the scene.

