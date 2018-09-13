PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a nail salon in Pembroke Pines.

Pictures shared by police on social media captured the driver’s white Kia Soul partially inside Lovely Nails, located in the area of Northwest 196th Avenue and Sheridan Street, Thursday afternoon.

Officers are on scene at Lovely Nails (19511 Sheridan Street) regarding a traffic crash where a vehicle drove through the business's front entrance. No one was injured inside of the business, and the driver has no injuries. pic.twitter.com/QaLoT52YQc — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 13, 2018

No one was hurt.

Officials said the building sustained structural damage, and the business will remain temporarily closed pending repairs.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

