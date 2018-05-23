Car slams into Pembroke Pines home

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a car came crashing into a Pembroke Pines home Wednesday..

According to officials, a driver was fleeing from an officer who tried to stop him for speeding, when he lost control and crashed into the front of a home along the 7000 block of S.W. 6th St.

The driver, Bradford Crayton, was uninjured and was arrested on scene. A passenger inside the black Mercedes Benz was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police say that person will not face charges.

The woman who lives in the home, Adele Fisher, was not injured. She said she was in a bedroom in the back of the home when the car came crashing through a side wall, sending debris fling into her living room.

“I saw a mess,” said Fisher. “It just broke the wall and it’s thrown all over the living room – the front table is broken. I don’t know what to say.”

The car has since been removed from the scene, and the front of the home has been boarded up.

Crayton will be charged with traffic related offenses.

