Car slams into Pembroke Pines home, driver in custody

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a car came crashing into a Pembroke Pines home Wednesday.

According to officials, driver Bradford Crayton was fleeing an officer who tried to stop him for speeding, when he lost control and crashed into the front of a home along the 7000 block of Southwest Sixth Street.

Adele Fisher, the owner of the home, said she was fast asleep at the time of the crash.

“All of a sudden there’s banging on the window, there’s lights shining, and they’re trying to get me up,” she said. “It just broke the wall, and it’s thrown all over the living room. The front table is broken. I don’t know what to say.”

Crayton was uninjured and arrested on scene. A passenger inside the black Mercedes-Benz was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police said that person will not face charges.

“The car is halfway in the wall,” said Michelle Hoeft, Fisher’s daughter, who rushed to her side after getting the news. “I mean, it’s in the house.”

Fisher was not injured. She said she was in a bedroom in the back of the home when the car came crashing through a side wall, sending debris fling into her living room.

“Thank God our bedroom is in the back, and I didn’t hear a thing,” said Fisher. “What else can I say?”

The car has since been removed from the scene, and the front of the home has been boarded up. However, while they are thankful that no one was injured, Fisher’s family has been left with a big mess to clean up.

“Wait till my husband hears,” said Fisher, while she tried to make the best of the situation. “He’s gonna be hysterical.”

Crayton will be charged with traffic-related offenses.

