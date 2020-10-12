1 in serious condition after car slams into Miami dealership

MIAMI (WSVN) - A motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital after a hit-and-run left a car crashed into the side of a Miami dealership.

The crash took place near Southwest Eighth Street, just west of Interstate 95, early Monday morning.

A 7News viewer captured cellphone footage of the damage.

The video showed an orange vehicle smashed against a GMC dealership, as well as a lone blue motorcycle.

According to City of Miami Police, the victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition after being hit by the car.

The driver behind the wheel of the orange vehicle fled the scene.

Both vehicles were removed from the scene and the damage left behind could be seen clearly.

Crews are working to clear the debris from the scene.

Eighth Street was shut down to traffic but has since reopened.

