Car slams into hydrant, causing street flooding in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents in a City of Miami neighborhood are dealing with significant flooding after a car crashed into a fire hydrant.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Northwest Fourth Court and 78th Street, late Sunday afternoon.

Officials said a black Nissan Maxima somehow hit the hydrant, causing flooding in nearby roads.

7News cameras captured part of a residential street cordoned off with yellow tape as ankle-deep water continued to flow.

The driver of the vehicle, which sustained significant damage, remained at the scene. It remains unknown whether or not the motorist will receive a citation.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters requested to the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department to shut down the water.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.