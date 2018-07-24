Car skids into NW Miami-Dade lake off Turnpike, no injuries

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The occupants of a car that went off the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade and skidded into a lake were able to escape safely, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol officials responded to the fully submerged vehicle off of the Turnpike and Okeechobee Road, just before 8 p.m.

Officials said everyone inside the car got out safely on their own.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.