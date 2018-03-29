Car show supporting Boys & Girls Clubs kicks off in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show officially kicked off at the Broward County Convention Center on Thursday.

Car enthusiasts and potential buyers got the chance to check out hundreds of new cars — and, at the same time, benefit a local organization that helps children in need.

“We got some really first-time views for the folks who come down to the show, and we got virtually every brand that is here at the show, and it’s a great show,” said Rick Case, founder of Rick Case Automotive Group, “and the great thing about this show — it’s great for the community because it supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.”

The show floor features a mixture of cars, including 2018 models, 2019 prototypes and motorcycles.

The event runs through Sunday evening.

