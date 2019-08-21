Car rolls over into Miami Gardens house; at least 1 airlifted

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An air rescue helicopter has airlifted at least one person to the hospital after a rollover crash in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene along the 900 block of Northwest 179th Street, just after 5 p.m., Wednesday.

According to fire officials, a caller told them that a car had rolled over, hit a house and caught fire.

An air rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene and landed at a nearby field.

The helicopter then took off and flew the injured to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

7SkyforceHD captured a white car upside down resting against the front door of the home.

Aerial footage showed tire marks imprinted on the home’s front yard.

7News cameras captured the homeowner’s damaged front door and a parked Honda Accord sedan.

A street sign could also be seen laying on the street.

It remains unknown what injuries were suffered in the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.