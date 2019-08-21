Car rolls over into Miami Gardens house; air rescue dispatched

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An air rescue helicopter has been dispatched after a rollover crash in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene in the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and 179th Street, just after 5 p.m., Wednesday.

According to fire officials, a caller told them that a car had rolled over, hit a house and caught fire.

An air rescue helicopter has been dispatched to the scene, fire officials said.

7SkyforceHD captured a white car upside down resting against the front door of the home.

Aerial footage captured tire marks imprinted on the home’s front yard.

It remains unknown what injuries were suffered in the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.