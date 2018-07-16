Car pulled from water in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have pulled a car out of the water after a driver drove into a river.

Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at 2121 N. Bayshore Drive, Monday afternoon.

According to Fire Rescue, all of the passengers made it out of the car, and no injuries were reported.

The car has since been removed from the water and towed from the scene.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

