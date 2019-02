WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car plunged into a canal in West Miami-Dade on Sunday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene on the 42nd block of Southwest 177th Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

After search and rescue divers went into the canal to find passengers, the driver was found safe nearby.

No major injuries were reported.

