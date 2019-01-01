Car plunges into water in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have pulled out a car that had reportedly had three people inside when it crashed into a Miami Lakes body of water.

Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Jacaranda Lane and Miami Lakes Drive early Tuesday morning.

According to witnesses, the car dove into the lake around 1:30 a.m. and had at least three people inside.

“I heard there was a car that drove into the lake, and they said that there was two males and a female. They announced one dead on scene, one was taken back to the hospital and I guess one was OK,” said one man. “I don’t really know what happened or what caused it, but it’s New Year’s Eve and a lot of drinking and driving accidents happen, so I’m really hoping that wasn’t the case, but I just feel for those families.”

The car has since been pulled from the water and crews are now investigating.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

