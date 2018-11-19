Car plunges into Intracoastal in Miami Beach, 2 rescued

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a car drove into the Intracoastal in Miami Beach.

It happened at 51st Street and Collins Avenue, right across form The Alexander Resort.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where the vehicle could be seen underwater with its headlights on.

Two people were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital.

The Broward Sheriff’s chopper was over the scene searching for other potential victims in the water. However, nobody was found and they have since left the scene.

As a result, Collins Avenue has been shut down southbound at 53rd street.

