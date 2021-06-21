CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — Reading is fundamental, and in one case, not reading led to a person’s car getting partially submerged.

Clearwater Police posted photos showing a sedan that had been engulfed by tide waters.

Police said the car’s owner parked Saturday morning in a restricted area along the Courtney Campbell Causeway and went for a walk.

However, while the person as out, the tide came in, leaving the car partially submerged.

Police later said a tow truck waited for low tide later in the afternoon to try and remove the car.

