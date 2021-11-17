DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was left mangled after an accident near a railroad in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office received calls for help in the area of Southwest 10th Street and Dixie Highway, just after 1 a.m., Wednesday.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found a mangled silver sedan.

Investigators have shut down 10th street, just east of the railroad.

The number of passengers and their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

