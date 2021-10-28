HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Video from another car captured a car crash near Southwest 11th Street and Seventh Terrace, Tuesday morning.

The driver lost control of the car, crashed into the house and caught on fire.

The home has been left severely damaged.

The family who lives there will be staying someplace else for the time being.

The driver was taken to the hospital with severe leg injuries.

