Car lands in water at Miami’s Pelican Harbor marina

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami driver had an unpredictable morning as her car landed in the water at the Pelican Harbor marina.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northeast 79th Street at around 7 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the woman’s Mini Cooper could be seen underwater near a boat dock as she sat further away being treated by fire rescue crews.

It is unclear if she will be transported following the crash.

