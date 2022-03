NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — A car drove into the water at a marina near Key Biscayne.

The car sank beneath the water at 4000 Crandon Blvd., just before 1 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the red vehicle could be seen fully submerged near a dock.

A tow truck has since responded to the scene to get the car out.

