SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital following a double crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the double crash in the area of Southwest 109th Avenue and North Kendall Drive, just after 11:40 a.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, a white Toyota sedan and a white Ford SUV were involved in a collision, causing the driver of the Toyota to lose control and slam into a bus bench.

Two people were sitting on the bench but were able to get up before the collision. However, the victim was struck by a metal sign that became loose as a result of the crash.

Paramedics transported her to Kendall Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

