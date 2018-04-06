Car in two-vehicle crash strikes Miami Gardens bus stop killing 1, injuring another

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A collision between two vehicles led to one person being killed at a bus stop and another hospitalized in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, two cars crashed into each other before one of them slammed into a bus stop, striking two people near Northwest 33rd Court and 171st Street, Friday.

One of the two people did not survive.

The other person at the bus stop was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Miami Gardens Police are now investigating this crash.

